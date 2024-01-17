By

Wedbush Securities maintained its bullish stance on Tesla after Elon Musk made his thoughts about the company’s AI initiatives known. The investment firm kept its Outperform rating and $350.00 price point for Tesla.

On Tuesday, January 16, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on Tesla’s AI initiatives, including DOJO, the humanoid robot Optimus, Full Self-Driving, etc.

“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” posted Musk on X.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives shared that the investment firm believes all AI initiatives will be kept within Tesla. Wedbush is confident that Elon Musk and the Tesla board will reach an agreement on the issue.

In his X post, Musk stated he would consider building AI products outside of Tesla if he doesn’t receive ~25% voting control. The Tesla CEO also explained the risks of delving deeper into AI if he didn’t hold more voting control.

“At 15% or lower, the for/against ratio to override me makes a takeover by dubious interests easy,” he said.

Tesla expected to resolve Musk’s AI initiative plans in a few months: Wedbush