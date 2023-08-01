US Senator visits Gigafactory Texas, checks out Tesla Cybertruck

By

Recent posts on social media have revealed that US Senator John Cornyn recently visited Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas complex. During his visit, the US official conversed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He was also photographed sitting inside what appears to be a Cybertruck release candidate.

The visit was announced by the US Senator himself, with Cornyn praising Giga Texas for being the second largest manufacturing facility in the United States today. He also highlighted that the plant employs 10,000 Texans, and it is one of the reasons why the state is among the country’s leaders in job creation.

“Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, including Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas – the 2nd largest manufacturing facility in the US! Tesla’s impressive facility employs 10k Texans & is one of the many reasons why TX is leading in job creation. Thanks, Elon Musk, for the visit,” the US Senator wrote in a post on Twitter.

The US Senator shared a follow-up post of his visit, featuring a photo of himself and Musk conversing. Cornyn hinted at some of the topics that he and the CEO discussed. “AI, supply chains, critical minerals, SpaceX, China. No shortage of important topics to discuss with Elon Musk,” the official wrote.

Giga Texas is one of Tesla’s most impressive facilities. Today, the factory produces the Model Y crossover, and it also has a dedicated battery facility that produces 4680 cells. Reports have also indicated that the Tesla Cybertruck will enter production sometime this year, as hinted at by the increasingly frequent sightings of the all-electric pickup truck on public roads as of late.

While Tesla is yet to receive permission from Texas to sell its cars directly in the state, Musk and Cornyn have maintained positive communications with each other. Just earlier this month, the US Senator shared a comment about SpaceX and its contributions to the United States. “The US government increasingly depends on Elon Musk’s SpaceX,” Cornyn noted.

