Tesla teardown experts discuss Cybertruck weight estimates

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to enter production sometime this year, and the hype surrounding the all-electric pickup truck is no joke. So exciting is the Cybertruck that even teardown experts and automotive veterans are eagerly estimating some of the upcoming vehicle’s key details.

One of these details is the Cybertruck’s weight, which is something that Tesla has kept close to its chest. A number of changes have been implemented on the Cybertruck since its unveiling back in late 2019, such as its slightly smaller size, at least compared to its first prototype.

Considering Tesla’s other innovations such as structural battery packs and the use of megacasts, the all-electric pickup truck could prove lighter than some of its peers. This was, at least, mentioned in a Munro Live episode featuring automotive veteran and teardown experts Sandy Munro and Cory Steuben. Both Munro and Steuben have extensive experience with regard to Tesla’s inner workings, thanks to past teardowns of vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

While discussing the Cybertruck’s leaked photos, Munro and Steuben shared some of their speculations about the upcoming vehicle’s weight. There is no doubt that the Cybertruck will be a pretty heavy vehicle. It is, after all, a large truck that’s made of steel. Despite this, the teardown specialists speculated that the Cybertruck would probably be lighter than competitors like the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV.

“I’m thinking it’ll land right around 6,800 pounds because the Rivian (R1T) is over 7,000 (pounds), the Hummer is like 9,000 (pounds), but those are both body-on-frame vehicles. So you not only have a body then you have a frame, then you have the suspension, and the Rivian even has cradles.

“So this will be much more efficient in that you have the giga casting in the front, the two giga castings in the side of the rear. You have no frame. You don’t have all those mating interfaces. You also have an efficient structural battery pack,” Steuben estimated.

The teardown experts noted that if there would be a limiting factor for the Cybertruck’s ramp, it would be Tesla’s capability to supply the all-electric pickup truck with 4680 battery cells. Tesla appears to have already expected the potential issue, however, with Elon Musk noting last October that the Cybertruck will not be reliant on the 4680 battery cell ramp. Musk’s comment then suggested that if push comes to shove, Tesla could release the Cybertruck with its tried and tested 2170 cells, which are used for the Model 3 and Model Y.

Watch Munro Live‘s Cybertruck session in the video below.

Tesla teardown experts discuss Cybertruck weight estimates