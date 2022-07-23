von Holzhausen is giving away a vegan leather backpack made for Tesla fans

By

von Holzhausen, the plant-based leather design company founded by Vicki von Holzhausen, the wife of Tesla’s Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen is having a special giveaway for Tesla fans.

von Holzhausen has a conscious code set of standards that are focused on vegan and cruelty-free (100%) low carbon, non-toxic, ethically made, fair wages recycled or upcycled, giving back honest pricing, and designed to last. The company also listed some of the impacts its products have on the environment.

Some of these include decreased water pollution, protection from deforestation, and even decreased cancer risk. The latter is because they’ve banned lather-tanning practices that are known to be carcinogenic.

The prize.

von Holzhausen is giving away one of its products, the Innovator’s Backpack which comes in either black or stone. The backpack sells for $395.

What’s really neat about this backpack is what it’s made from. von Holzhausen has a focus on plant-based leather which is really helpful to our planet.

Here is how each backpack compares to an animal-leather bag:

18.5 plastic bottles recycled.

4.32 acres of land conserved.

21,743 gallons of water saved.

33% lower carbon footprint.

How To Enter

If you’d like to enter the giveaway, simply reply to Vicki’s tweet by tagging a friend who you would like to take on a road trip.

Win a backpack made for Tesla fans out of our plant-based leather! #Giveaway Tag a friend you want to take on a road trip.

Like & retweet this post.https://t.co/ic8ADmcTWn — Vicki von Holzhausen (@vonHolzhausen) July 19, 2022

Vicki also added the rules in a follow-up tweet:

1 entry per person.

No spam or using multiple accounts allows.

The Giveaway runs from July 19, 2022, through July 25, 2022.

The winner will be announced on July 26, 2022.

I am actually a fan of their products. In 2019, I bought one of their credit card holders and it even survived being washed and dried, although I realized it was in my pocket that was in the dryer. I managed to save it.

It kind of got melty but once it cooled off and stiffened up, it was usable again. Unfortunately in March, it was stolen, so I no longer have it. I’ll get another one eventually.

I also use their black and white placemat for some of my gem and jewelry photography.

