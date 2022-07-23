By

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently shared that Starlink internet is available in 36 countries. This isn’t just an incredible milestone for SpaceX, but also for humanity. In our interview on my podcast, Elon Musk explained that a large portion of the world doesn’t have internet access.

Starlink now available in 36 countries!https://t.co/nH1zPfd2Om — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2022

Imagine If You Didn’t Have Access To the Internet

If you didn’t have access to the internet, what would you be doing right now? I remember a time when I didn’t have internet. The world was vastly different back then. Here in the U.S. however, even the poor have the luxury of a public library.

We don’t think about the other parts of the world where internet access is rare. And many countries are much poorer than the U.S. It is in these countries where Starlink will play a key role here.

Making the standard of living better for everyone

During our interview, Elon Musk passionately spoke of helping to make the standard of living better for everyone. Starlink will connect the world and enable people to be able to improve their income.

He’s right. Think about those of us writing for a moment. We all use the internet in some way to earn income. In fact, as a writer for Teslarati and a jewelry artisan selling my art online, I am dependent on a stable internet connection.

Elon Musk said to me:

“I think Starlink will have a really positive effect on improving people’s income and stuff and improving the standard of living. A large portion of the world does not have internet connectivity or if they do, it’s very bad and extremely expensive.”

“And Starlink can provide connectivity for a whole village of like 200 people type of thing and then, in that case, it would be like 50 cents a month per person. I think that’s pretty affordable.”

Starlink is now available in 36 countries