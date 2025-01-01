Tesla Cybertruck explosion being investigated as potential act of terror

By

A Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday has led authorities to investigate the incident as a potential act of terrorism.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they are probing the fire at the hotel’s entrance, which has been extinguished. The public is advised to steer clear of the area.

Why It Matters:

The driver of the Cybertruck passed away in the explosion.

Authorities have also stated that seven bystanders received minor injuries.

The focus of the authorities’ investigation is to determine the cause behind the blast.

The Incident:

As could be seen in a video of the incident, the Cybertruck exploded in the hotel’s valet area. Prior to the explosion, smoke could be seen coming out of the vehicle.

Parts of the Cybertruck could be seen being thrown into the air due to the violence of the explosion.

An official briefed on the probe stated that the Cybertruck was carrying fireworks-style mortars in its trunk, as noted in an ABC7 News report.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill:



"A 2024 Cybertruck pulled up to the front of the hotel, and in fact I can tell you it pulled right up to the glass entrance doors of the hotel. We saw that smoke start showing from the vehicle and then a large explosion from the truck occurs." https://t.co/hWEsz8JSxZ pic.twitter.com/730mw76jSp — Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks_) January 1, 2025

Ongoing Investigation:

The incident is being treated as both a possible criminal and terrorist act until further evidence is gathered.

Police are actively collecting evidence.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, for his part, has stated that there’s no immediate further threat to the public, but he urged caution due to the unknowns of the situation.

“We believe everything is safe now,” the Sheriff noted.

Statements:

In a post on social media platform X, Eric Trump acknowledged the incident, emphasizing safety and thanking emergency services for their response.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism,” Trump noted.

The Trump Las Vegas Hotel also released a statement on X, confirming the electric vehicle fire and expressing gratitude to first responders.

