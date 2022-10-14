Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings

By

Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is just a few days away, and the electric vehicle maker’s operations are in full swing. This is particularly notable in China, where Giga Shanghai continues to pump out vehicles for exports.

Aerial footage of one of these batches of Teslas from Gigafactory Shanghai was recently taken at the Shanghai South Port terminal, and it is one of the biggest yet. Recorded by longtime Tesla China watcher Wu Wa, the video showed thousands upon thousands of Teslas waiting to be loaded onto cargo ships.

Tesla community members who roughly estimated the number of vehicles in the footage suggested that there were likely over 10,000 Teslas at the Shanghai South Port terminal when the video was taken. Considering that the footage was captured yesterday, October 13, it would appear that the port will continue to be busy in the days leading up to Tesla’s Q3 earnings.

Previous record was 10,000 in August: https://t.co/pilPMC6zc9 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 13, 2022

Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is particularly interesting because the company’s Q3 vehicle delivery numbers fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Tesla explained that this was because it was transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, so estimates suggest that the company may still be quite profitable despite its lower-than-expected deliveries.

“Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks.

“In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination,” Tesla wrote.

For context, Tesla delivered 343,830 vehicles, comprised of 325,158 Model 3/Y and 18,672 Model S/X in Q3 2022. The company also produced 365,923 cars, comprised of 345,988 Model 3/Y and 19,935 Model S/X during the same period.

Tesla is expected to post its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The Q3 earnings call itself is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. As with previous Q&A sessions, the webcast of the call will be available online.

Watch Tesla’s latest batch of exports in the video below.

Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings