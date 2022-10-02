By

Tesla has posted its vehicle delivery and production report. As per the electric vehicle maker, it was able to produce a total of 365,923 and deliver 343,830 vehicles in the third quarter.

Specifically, Tesla was able to produce 19,935 Model S/X and 345,988 Model 3/Y. The company was also able to deliver 18,672 Model S/X and 325,158 Model 3/Y in Q3 2022.

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X 19,935 18,672 10% Model 3/Y 345,988 325,158 3% Total 365,923 343,830 3%

As noted by Tesla in a press release, the company has started transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds per week. This has resulted in the company increasing the number of cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

“As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks.

“In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination,” Tesla wrote.

~366k produced

~344k delivered Delivery peaks are becoming more and more challenging, so we began transitioning to a more even regional mix in Q3. — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) October 2, 2022

Tesla’s Q3 2022 deliveries are quite successful. In comparison, the company delivered a total of 308,600 vehicles in Q4 2021, 310,048 cars in Q1 2022, and 254,695 vehicles in Q2 2022.

Tesla has stated that it will be posting its Q3 2022 earnings results after markets close on October 19, 2022. The Q3 2022 earnings call is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tesla’s full Q3 2022 vehicle delivery and production report can be viewed here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Q3 2022 vehicle delivery and production results: 344k delivered and 365k produced