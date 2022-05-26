By

General Motor’s (GM) all-electric 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ has sold out. However, customers who still want to order a LYRIQ can still preorder one.

“2023 LYRIQ orders are full. Pre-order yours today,” reads Cadillac’s website for the electric luxury midsize SUV/crossover. “Pre-ordering may give you the chance to order a 2023 LYRIQ based on availability, or you will have the first opportunity to pre-order the 2024 LYRIQ.”

On May 19, GM opened the order bank for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD and AWD models. The electric luxury SUV/crossover sold out within four hours after the order bank opened, Cadillac spokesman Mike Albano told The Detroit Free Press.

"This week marked a historic moment in Cadillac's journey to an all-electric future as the brand's first EV went on sale," Albano said in a statement. "Customer demand for the LYRIQ has matched our expectations, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations when they take delivery of their LYRIQ."



















(Credit: Cadillac)

Albano did not disclose how many LYRIQ orders Cadillac received. However, GM reported that 233,000 people expressed interest in the LYRIQ in March.

Cadillac estimated that about 10% of people interested in the LYRIQ might actually purchase the vehicle. Earlier this year, GM told suppliers to prepare to produce 25,000 LYRIQ units for 2022.

To preorder a LYRIQ, customers must pay a refundable deposit of $100 to dealers. Cadillac aims to start 2023 LYRIQ Debut Edition deliveries this summer. LYRIQ RWD deliveries are expected to start this fall. The RWD variant has a $62,990 MSRP and an EPA estimate of 312 miles.

Meanwhile, the AWD model starts at $64,990 and has a second drive unit. The variant’s EPA-estimated range will be announced closer to the start of production. Cadillac plans to begin initial deliveries of the LYRIQ AWD variant in early 2023.

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ sells out within 4 hours