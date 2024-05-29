2025 Cadillac OPTIQ unveiled: 300-mile range, 300 horsepower, $54,000 starting price

By

General Motors brand Cadillac unveiled its OPTIQ all-electric luxury SUV today, giving more information on specifications, including range, horsepower, starting price, and features.

The OPTIQ features numerous best-in-class ratings, including cargo capacity and second-row spaciousness, but people have been waiting for the stuff that truly matters, like range and performance ratings.

Cadillac said today that the estimated range of the OPTIQ will be 300 miles, and it will feature a standard dual motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

“Cadillac has always defined American luxury, and OPTIQ is an example of how our bold, innovative spirit is propelling us into the EV future,” Vice President of Cadillac Global, John Roth, said. “Over the past five years, Cadillac has welcomed approximately 1 million new customers to the family globally, while our percentage of younger buyers has increased 5% in the U.S. OPTIQ will be an important gateway to attract luxury EV intenders to Cadillac as we look to offer a fully electric portfolio by the end of the decade.”

Performance

The OPTIQ includes an 85 kWh battery pack, 330 horsepower, and 354 lb-ft of instant torque, giving drivers and passengers a true EV experience with performance metrics. Additionally, 300 miles of range will be what Cadillac estimates to be standard at a full charge, and DC fast charging will give 79 miles in about ten minutes.

Front 3/4 view of 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ in Argent Silver Metallic. Rear side view of 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ in Argent Silver Metallic with 21-inch alloy wheels. Side profile view of 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ in Monarch Orange.

It will also feature Regen on Demand, which is described as “a driver-controlled braking feature that allows the driver to slow down or stop the OPTIQ with a dedicated, pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel.”

With One-Pedal Driving, the OPTIQ will be able to convert kinetic energy back into the battery pack, giving more range to the vehicle through normal driving behavior.

Exterior Details and Design

One of the most groundbreaking features of the OPTIQ is its design, which is “sporty and youthful,” flowing with the help of glass and black crystal.

Rear 3/4 view of 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ in Argent Silver Metallic. Head-on view of 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ in Monarch Orange, featuring Cadillac vertical lighting signature, sleek LED headlamps and the black crystal shield grille design.

GM describes the four pillars of its unique exterior design:

Roof Encompassing Glasswork: The fixed-glass roof enables a seamless transition from glass to sheet metal.

The fixed-glass roof enables a seamless transition from glass to sheet metal. Black Crystal Grille: OPTIQ’s signature black crystal grille incorporates the Cadillac vertical signature lighting and includes a laser-etched pattern within the grille that offers an understated, high-tech feel.

OPTIQ’s signature black crystal grille incorporates the Cadillac vertical signature lighting and includes a laser-etched pattern within the grille that offers an understated, high-tech feel. Rear-Quarter Panel: OPTIQ’s rear quarter panel window design is achieved through a Cadillac-first precision pattern in acoustic laminate glass. The graphic pattern is found throughout OPTIQ and aligns with the Mondrian crest in a nod to classic Cadillac styling.

OPTIQ’s rear quarter panel window design is achieved through a Cadillac-first precision pattern in acoustic laminate glass. The graphic pattern is found throughout OPTIQ and aligns with the Mondrian crest in a nod to classic Cadillac styling. Signature Lighting Choreography: When the driver approaches or exits the vehicle, their key fob begins a choreographed lighting sequence to greet them.

Interior Features

The interior of the vehicle is about as unique as the outside and features state-of-the-art, modern designs and features that give a high-tech design.

View of the 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ interior in Autumn Canyon, featuring the 33-inch-diagonal interface and display with 9K resolution. View of the 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ steering wheel with standard Super Cruise and steering wheel light bar activated. Close-up of the 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ’s 33-inch-diagonal interface and display with 9K resolution.

“OPTIQ’s bold design leverages the Cadillac standard for luxury while remaining youthful, sporty, and innovative. Its expressive detailing, integrated technology and welcoming interior gives drivers a true immersive experience,” Executive Director of Cadillac Design, Bryan Nesbitt, said.

The already-mentioned segment-best in cargo capacity and second-row spaciousness comes to the forefront.

In addition to that, the OPTIQ will feature a 33-inch diagonal LED display with 9k resolution and over 1 billion colors, Super Cruise driver assistance tech as a standard, advanced radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensor technology, standard safety features like adaptive cruise control, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Enhanced Automatic Parking, Google built-in compatibility, and standard 19-speaker AKG Audio System and Dolby Atmos.

Trims and Pricing

Luxury and Sport trims will be available, both offering two distinct looks that the driver can decide on. Pricing will start at $54,000, but Cadillac strictly states that the dealer will set the final price.

