NHTSA launches investigation into Cadillac LYRIQ electronic brake failures

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ electric vehicles following several reports from owners who allege a loss of brake boost assist in the cars.

The investigation was prompted by an early warning reporting field report review, according to NHTSA documents seen by Teslarati. It will affect 3,322 units, and a loss of brake assist and a potential hindrance of ABS performance.

The NHTSA describes the issue in a summary:

“The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received multiple Early Warning Reporting field reports alleging a loss of brake boost assist in MY2023 Cadillac LYRIQ vehicles. The reports allege a hard brake pedal, followed by a “Brake System Failure” message at start-up or while driving.”

General Motors has also verified the Early Warning Reporting. GM told the NHTSA that the eBoost system’s internal spindle can fracture during an ABS event.

The automaker also said it had developed an over-the-air update to help cycle the brake booster and recognize if the spindle system fractured. If it were fractured, warning lamps would illuminate and prompt the customer to bring the vehicle to a dealership for repair.

The NHTSA said in its investigation documents, “ODI is opening this Preliminary Evaluation (PE) to determine the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues.”

The LYRIQ has been highly successful for Cadillac and has generated a lot of demand. Its 2023 iteration sold out within four minutes of being launched.

The automaker had also launched new strategies to improve cabin noise to make the vehicle quieter.

