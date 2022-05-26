By

Tesla Giga Shanghai plans to isolate thousands of workers at an old military camp and vacant factories to ensure they remain Covid-free. New workers will finally join Tesla China’s second shift for Gigafactory Shanghai as it maintains a closed-loop setup.

According to Bloomberg, second-shift workers must quarantine for 48 to 72 hours before joining the employees already working under Giga Shanghai’s closed-loop setup. The quarantine period is a government requirement.

After quarantine, the second shift workers and those already in Tesla’s bubble will stay in a military campsite and vacant factories near Giga Shanghai. The campsite and factories are fitted with mobile toilets and shower facilities for the workers. Tesla China employees will be transported from the makeshift housing area to Giga Shanghai every day on special buses.

Tesla employees have been working in single 12-hour shifts, six days a week under Shanghai’s closed-loop setup. First-shift employees have been sleeping on Giga Shanghai’s factory floor since mid-April. Workers for the second shift were initially scheduled to return to work on May 16, but plans were delayed. Tesla plans to stay in Shanghai’s closed-loop system until June 13.

Giga Shanghai operations came to a halt in mid-March due to Covid lockdowns in the city. It resumed operations in April. According to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT),

Tesla China has produced 26,000 vehicles since resuming production with only one shift. Tesla’s estimated daily output with a single shift is about 1,200. With the second shift, it wants to increase Giga Shanghai’s output to 2,600 per day.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Giga Shanghai’s second-shift workers to be housed in campsites & vacant factories