BayWa r.e. collaborates with Tesla to offer Powerwall batteries to consumers

International renewable energy supplier BayWa r.e. recently noted that it has partnered with Tesla to bring Powerwall batteries to its US customers through BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, its distribution arm in the United States. The partnership will allow BayWa r.e. to offer Tesla Powerwalls to its customers in California, with plans to expand to other states in the coming months.

The Tesla Powerwall is a tried and tested residential battery storage unit, and it has been used in large-scale energy projects like the California Virtual Power Plant (VPP). Since Powerwalls allow homeowners to store energy that can later be used during times when the sun is not shining or when the power grid is down, the batteries have become popular.

David Dunlap, VP of Product Strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, LLC, is optimistic about the collaboration with Tesla.

“The addition of Tesla Powerwall marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to advancing the future of energy. By adding Powerwall to our best-in-class storage technology suite, our solar install partners can unlock self-generation for American homeowners all while reducing their electric bill and carbon footprint. We are excited to be chosen to collaborate in this effort,” Dunlap said in a press release.

The partnership between BayWa r.e. and Tesla is a positive development in the growing market for residential battery storage systems. As proven in areas such as South Australia, Powerwall batteries do not only store energy for use in emergencies. They are also great devices that can help homeowners keep their electricity bills low.

The advantages of using solar panels with Powerwall batteries were demonstrated last year by a homeowner in California who was part of the CA Virtual Power Plant. As shared with Teslarati, the homeowner noted that over ten VPP events, his Powerwall batteries discharged a total of 297.1 kWh of energy back to the grid. And considering that VPP participants are paid $2 per kWh that’s sent back to the grid, the homeowner ended up earning $574.77 just by participating in the Virtual Power Plant program.

