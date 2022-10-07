Biden’s AI “bill of rights” is a baby step toward Elon Musk’s call for AI regulation

By

The White House unveiled its AI “bill of rights” which is a baby step toward what Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has been suggesting for quite some time. It’s a baby step because it only offers a set of voluntary guidelines that companies developing or deploying AI can follow to better protect users. It doesn’t set any new restrictions or protections around the use of AI.

In 2020, Elon Musk tweeted that all organizations developing advanced AI should be regulated including Tesla. Elon Musk is well known for sharing his thoughts about the downside of AI.

In 2014 he said that it could be more dangerous than nukes and told attendees at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Aeronautics and Astronautics symposium that it was humanity’s largest existential threat and that humanity needs to be extremely careful.

All orgs developing advanced AI should be regulated, including Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2020

In 2018, Elon Musk told Recode’s Kara Swisher that “we ought to have a government committee that starts off with insight, gaining insight. Spends a year or two gaining insight about AI or other technologies that are maybe dangerous, but especially AI.”

The White House’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights: A Vision for Protecting Our Civil Rights in the Algorithmic Age calls for companies voluntarily self-regulate the development and deployment of advanced AI. It has five key principles:

Safe and Effective Systems: You should be protected from unsafe or ineffective systems. Algorithmic Discrimination Protections: You should not face discrimination by algorithms and systems should be used and designed in an equitable way. Data Privacy: You should be protected from abusive data practices via built-in protections and you should have agency over how data about you is used. Notice and Explanation: You should know when an automated system is being used and understand how and why it contributes to outcomes that impact you. Human Alternatives, Consideration, and Fallback: You should be able to opt-out, where appropriate, and have access to a person who can quickly consider and remedy problems you encounter.

The Biden administration says that this set of principles is a blueprint to “empower people, companies, and policymakers across the United States and meet President Biden’s call to hold big technology accountable, protect the civil rights of Americans, and ensure technology is working for the American people.”

You can read the full document here.

