By

On November 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET after market close, Rivian plans to release its Q3 2022 financial results. The EV automaker will also hold an audio webcast on the same day to discuss its performance in the third quarter and outlook for the business.

Rivian produced and delivered a record amount of R1 vehicles in the third quarter. It made 7,363 vehicles in Normal, Illinois, and delivered 6,584 in Q3 2022.

Rivian produced 4,401 units and delivered 4,467 vehicles in the second quarter. While in the first quarter, the EV startup only produced 2,553 cars and delivered 1,227 units in the same period.

Rivian’s Q3 2022 production and delivery report shows that the company is steadily improving its quarterly performance. In the second quarter, Rivian reiterated its 2022 outlook. The company has a 25,000 annual production guidance for the end of the year.

“These figures remain in line with the company’s expectations, and it believes it is on track to deliver on the 25,000 annual production guidance previously provided,” stated Rivian in its Q3 2022 production and delivery report.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Rivian to Q3 2022 financial results on November 9