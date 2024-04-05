BYD plans to launch Tesla Cybertruck competitor in 2024

By

BYD plans to launch an electric pickup truck to compete against the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

According to the Chinese company’s announcement, it has developed a midsize-to-large pickup truck for the global market. BYD revealed photos of its first electric pickup truck, showcasing its general appearance. However, it did not disclose price estimates or other details about the all-electric pickup truck’s design.

BYD’s electrified pickup might not be sold in the US market, despite it being the most popular market for pickup trucks. Stella Li, the Executive Vice President and CEO of BYD Americas, described the United States’ EV market as complicated. She added that BYD does not have plans to enter the United States.

BYD will probably launch its electric pickup truck in other markets that are interested in pickup trucks, including Thailand. The Chinese automaker does have a presence in South America, which might be a good market for its electric pickup truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck toured China earlier this year and became an instant celebrity among locals. Crowds gathered around the Tesla Cybertruck in China–much like anywhere else, it had made an appearance. People also lined up to get a closer look at Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s potential in the Chinese auto market might also be dubbed complicated. China classifies pickup trucks, like the Tesla Cybertruck, as light trucks. With their classification, pickups face more restrictions compared to passenger cars like the Tesla Model Y. For instance, pickup trucks are required to drive in the right-most ‘slow’ lane. China also sets a speed limit of 100 kph (62 mph) for light pickup trucks.

BYD and Tesla’s rivalry will likely continue with the Chinese automaker’s upcoming electric pickup truck. Both companies seem to welcome some friendly competition, making rivalry even more interesting.

As of Q1 2024, Tesla beat BYD in pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries. The Chinese automaker reported delivering 300,114 BEVs in the first quarter, while Tesla delivered 386,810 units.

