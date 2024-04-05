The Boring Company’s Prufrock-3 launches at Tesla Giga Texas

By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) Prufrock 3 has officially launched at Tesla Giga Texas.

In a recent video by drone operator Jeff Roberts, The Boring Company’s Prufrock 3 tunnel boring machine (TBM) is seen partly underground, signaling that it has started digging toward Tesla Giga Texas. The TBM is porpoising or launching directly into the surface, more than halfway into the ground.

In March 2023, Prufrock 3 made a subtle cameo in a TBC post on X. The TBM was in the background of a photo of Prufrock 2 and company employees. At the time, Prufrock 3 hadn’t been deployed yet.

Fellow drone operation Joe Tegtmeyer and others interested in TBC’s Tesla Giga Texas project estimate that Prufrock 3 will dig a distance of about 300 meters. Field experts who worked with Tegtmeyer estimate that the TBM will take 2 to 4 weeks to dig the Giga Texas tunnel.

Prufrock 3 is expected to tunnel faster than its predecessors. The Boring Company’s website states: “Prufrock’s medium-term goal is to exceed 1/10 of human walking speed, which is 7 miles per day.”

Watch Jeff Roberts’ latest video below!

