Ford postpones EV launches to focus on hybrid production

Ford postponed the launch of at least two electric vehicles (EVs) to focus on hybrid production.

The legacy automaker is delaying the launch of a three-row EV and its next-generation pure-electric pickup truck. This isn’t the first time Ford has postponed EV plans. In October 2023, the company postponed a ~$12 billion EV investment after noting that customers were no longer willing to pay a premium for electric cars.

Instead, Ford is adjusting its timeline to focus on offering hybrid powertrains with its internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup in North America by the end of the decade.

Ford recently published its Q1 2024 sales report, revealing that its overall hybrid sales rose 42% to 38,421 vehicles. The company claimed that Q1 2024 was its best-ever quarter for hybrids. The Ford Maverick was America’s No.1 selling hybrid truck in the first quarter, and Its Hybrid sales increased by 77%. The legacy automaker expects to significantly grow in the hybrid sector as it ships more F-150 hybrids to dealers.

“With the new F-150 and all-new Ranger sales beginning in March along with the strong performance of our all-new Lincoln Nautilus and Nautilus Hybrid, we’re in a strong position to capitalize and grow as we move through 2024,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue. “And that’s before customers experience services like Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service – now totaling 250,000 U.S. experiences a month – and technologies like BlueCruise.”

Ford isn’t the only automaker considering increasing hybrid production. Hyundai, for instance, is considering hybrid production at its upcoming Metaplant in Georgia, which was supposed to be a dedicated EV factory. Earlier this year, General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced that the automaker plans to bring plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) to North America.

