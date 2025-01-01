By

BYD announced a 2024 milestone, revealing production speeds comparable to those of Tesla Giga Shanghai in China.

According to the Chinese automaker, it managed to produce its 7 millionth, 8 millionth, 9 millionth, and 10 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) months apart.

2024 Milestone – BYD Reaches New Production Heights

BYD rapidly produced its 7 millionth, 8 millionth, 9 millionth, and finally its 10 millionth NEVs only months apart. These achievements show BYD’s efficiency and its commitment to leading the global transition to green mobility. pic.twitter.com/RFqMRE585u — BYD (@BYDCompany) December 31, 2024

It produced its 7 millionth NEV in March and the 8 millionth in July. The 9 millionth NEV was made in September. BYD produced its 10 millionth NEV before 2024 ended.

“These achievements show BYD’s efficiency and its commitment to leading the global transition to green mobility,” the China-based automaker said.

At the production speeds it claims, BYD rivals Tesla China’s ever-improving Giga Shanghai factory. In 2023, Tesla Giga Shanghai employees could reportedly assemble a Model Y in 2.5 hours.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

BYD reveals production speeds comparable to Tesla China