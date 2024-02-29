CATL developing and validating M3P batteries with Tesla: report

By

Local media reports from China have suggested that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) is currently in the process of developing and validating its M3P batteries with electric vehicle maker Tesla. The update was related by people reportedly familiar with the matter.

As noted in a report from China-based publication The Paper, CATL has confirmed that its M3P batteries have already been rolled out to a vehicle that’s been jointly developed by Chery and Huawei. With this in mind, it would appear that the Luxeed S7, an all-electric sedan that was jointly developed by Chery and Huawei, could be the first car that features CATL’s M3P battery.

While responding to investor questions on February 28, CATL also noted that it was moving forward with other customers of its M3P batteries. One of these customers is expected to be Tesla. These expectations are not surprising considering that CATL is already supplying the EV maker with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that are used in Teslas produced in Gigafactory Shanghai.

During a battery conference in July 2022, CATL chief scientist Wu Kai noted that the M3P battery is based on a new material system that features a higher energy density than conventional LFP batteries. The M3P battery is also expected to target the market for vehicles with over 700 kilometers (434 miles) of range, as noted in a report from CNEV Post.

Rumors have long circulated about CATL’s M3P batteries making their way to Tesla’s electric cars. Back in early August 2023, local media outlet LatePost issued a report stating that M3P batteries would be used in the Tesla Model Y. A few weeks later, Sina Tech claimed that Tesla would use M3P batteries for the Model 3, which would reportedly provide the all-electric sedan with a range improvement of about 10%. These reports, however, remain speculations until today.

