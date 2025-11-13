China considering EV acceleration limits to curb high-speed accidents

Recent reports have emerged stating that China is considering new national standards that would restrict how fast electric vehicles can accelerate upon each startup. The potential regulation is reportedly being considered amidst a rise in EV-related crashes.

The draft for the proposed regulation was released by the Ministry of Public Security on November 10. If approved, the regulation would be a national standard.

New regulation targets default performance limits

Under the proposal, all passenger vehicles would start in a state where acceleration from 0–100 km/h (0-60 mph) would take no less than five seconds. This rule would apply to both pure EVs and plug-in hybrids, and it is aimed at preventing unintended acceleration caused by driver inexperience or surprise torque delivery.

The public has until January 10, 2026, to submit feedback before the rule is finalized, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Authorities have stated that the change reflects growing safety concerns amidst the arrival of more powerful electric cars. The new regulation would make it mandatory for drivers to deliberately engage performance modes, ensuring they are aware and ready for their vehicles’ increased power output before accelerating.

Advertisement

A rise in accidents

China’s EV sector has seen an explosion of high-powered models, some capable of 0–100 km/h acceleration in under two seconds. These speeds were once reserved for supercars, but some electric cars such as the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra offer such performance at an affordable cost.

However, authorities have observed that this performance has led to an uptick in accidents. I recent years, incidents of crashes involving lack of control in vehicles with rapid acceleration have risen, as per an explanatory note accompanying the draft.

Part of this is due to drivers seemingly being unprepared for the power of their own vehicles. For context, driving schools in China typically use cars that accelerate to 100 km/h in more than 5 seconds. This level of acceleration is also typical in combustion-powered cars.