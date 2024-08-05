China court finds Tesla braking system “effective without any faults:” report

By

A Chinese court reportedly deemed Tesla’s vehicle braking system “effective without any faults.” The court’s judgment stands as a recent update to the electric vehicle maker’s legal battle against the protesters behind a high-profile anti-Tesla demonstration at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show.

Tesla’s appearance at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show was marred by a public protest led by Anyang Zhang, a Model 3 owner who claimed that her vehicle had experienced a “brake failure.” Tesla China and the former Model 3 owner ended up in a legal battle following the incident, and in late May, the Shanghai Qingpu District People’s Court handed a win to the electric vehicle maker. The court required the former Model 3 owner to apologize to Tesla and pay RMB 172,275 (over $23,000) in damages.

And as per a recent report from Sina Finance, the courts have made a second-instance judgment in a case surrounding Tesla’s defamation case between the EV maker and Xi’an Li, who accompanied Zhang in the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show protest. As per the report, a judicial appraisal agency commissioned by the court had found that Tesla’s braking system was not faulty at all.

A second trial ruling by a Chinese court ended the Tesla Shanghai Auto Show case after a long period of time.



“The current technical condition of Tesla’s vehicle braking system is normal and effective without any faults, and there is no situation where the brake pedal cannot be pressed and the braking efficiency reduced,” the report noted.

While Ms. Zhang’s protest at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show was prolific, the repercussions of their actions were immediate. After Anyang Zhang climbed on top of Tesla China’s Model 3 display, she was taken away by security guards and administratively detained by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau for disturbing public order. Xi’an Li was given an administrative warning.

Tesla China’s legal actions were directed at both Anyang Zhang and Xi’an Li. In November 2023, the court made a first-instance judgment against Li, finding her liable for defamation against Tesla China. She was required to publicly apologize to the electric vehicle maker, pay Tesla’s vehicle appraisal fees for the case, and pay RMB 2,000 ($281) in damages. This penalty was raised to RMB 70,000 ($9,780) in the court’s recent second-instance judgment.

Anyang Zhang, for her part, was required to apologize to Tesla China in the court’s late May judgment. She was also required to pay RMB 172,275 (over $23,000) in damages. As per Sina Finance, however, Zhang is not giving up the fight and is looking to appeal the court’s judgment.

