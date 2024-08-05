By

Recently, Canadian labor union Unifor demanded tariffs on electric vehicle (EV) imports and components made in China, calling for the government to impose similar measures as the United States.

“The United States and the European Union have responded proactively to the threat posed by unfair imports, and now it’s time for Canada to do the same,” said Unifor.

According to Reuters, Unifor is the largest union in Canada and represents private-sector workers. The Canadian union demanded that Ottawa impose surtax above existing tariff rates of 100% on China-made electric vehicles and a surtax of 25% on batteries. Unifor also wants the Canadian government to impose tariffs on electric motors and battery cell materials from China.

The United States has imposed tariffs on a number of China-made products. The highest tariff of 100% was placed on electric vehicles made in China. Last month, the European Commission imposed tariffs on China-made EV imports, which went as high as 38%.

Many criticized the United States for placing high tariffs on China’s EV imports. However, analysts believe Europe’s tariffs will not affect Chinese automakers’ bottom line.

Canada is considering imposing tariffs on China-made electric vehicle (EV) imports. In July, the Canadian government opened a 30-day public consultation period about imposing tariffs on EV imports from China.

The Canadian government sees “a risk that China’s unfair support for the EV sector if left unchecked, could lead to an exponential surge of imports that will adversely affect planned EV investments and the transformation of Canada’s automotive sector.”

Canadian union demands tariffs on China-made EV imports