Costco launches holiday discounts of up to $2000 on select EVs

Costco is launching a new program that will slash up to $2,000 off of select electric vehicles if they are purchased at a participating club by January 2.

Starting today, November 1, Costco Auto is launching the Holiday Limited-Time Specials. Costco members who purchase or lease any of the select EVs will receive these discounts:

$1,000 on a 2024 or 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV, Equinox EV or Blazer EV, GMC Sierra EV or HUMMER EV Pickup or SUV, or Cadillac LYRIQ.

$1,000 on a Volvo C40 Recharge or XC40 Recharge

$2,000 on the all-new Polestar 3 SUV

The exclusive deal targets Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo, and Polestar EVs. Costco said that the Blazer EV from Chevrolet was the most requested car by members in the first half of 2024, while the Cadillac LYRIQ was the most requested in the premium midsize electric SUV.

There are 23 total vehicles that will qualify for the incentive program from Costco, but 10 are EV. Costco has been majorly pushing to get more EVs on the list of cars that will qualify for the program as interest in these specific powertrains is growing.

Jay Maxwell, Costco Auto Program’s General Manager, said:

“This year, nearly half of the vehicles — 10 out of 23 — are BEVs. Interest is growing, so it’s only fitting that we give Costco members a variety of electric vehicles to choose from.”

Unfortunately, there are no Tesla EVs in the program. Tesla was reportedly ready to enter a partnership with Costco in August, but CEO Elon Musk canned the deal as it “was not approved.”

Hopefully, we will get some sort of collaboration in the future that will bring savings to those who want to buy a car with their membership.

