Tesla Cybertrucks have started arriving in Canada just a few weeks after the company officially launched sales in the country, and as the company prepares to begin initial deliveries of the unique electric vehicle (EV).

This week, multiple sources have reported spotting some of the first Tesla Cybertruck units being prepped for delivery in Canada, and one user in the Tesla Motors subreddit has shared photos of the EVs parked at a store in Kitchener, Ontario. Others also said they spotted the vehicle on the road in British Columbia and Quebec, and Tesla has officially launched Cybertruck accessories in the country, just as it said would happen in the coming weeks.

Tesla launched sales of the Cybertruck in Canada last month, after one executive from the company said earlier this year that the company was hoping to have the truck on sale in the country soon. Following the statement, the Cybertruck gained a key exemption in the country in July, effectively allowing the steer-by-wire system to be used in the country instead of a regular steering column.

In September, Tesla launched initial deliveries to customers in Mexico, starting with ten units that were delivered to customers during a launch event in the country. Tesla has been working on getting regulations in place to launch the Cybertruck in other countries as well, with some of the first to be registered in European countries in July.

Still, Tesla has faced some pushback in other markets that have stricter pedestrian regulations, including in Europe, where the Cybertruck’s protruding corners are technically not allowed. Last month, two European safety lobby groups wrote to the Transport Minister of the Czech Republic, saying the Cybertruck presented an “illegal risk to all other road users,” and noting that the EV’s angular design could “exacerbate injury severity and death rates.”

During Tesla’s 2024 Shareholders Meeting, Elon Musk said that Tesla could have the Cybertruck certified for markets beyond North America sometime next year. More recently, Musk has has also suggested that there could be a market for a smaller Cybertruck design that would be easier to certify internationally.

