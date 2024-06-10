By

General Motors (GM) is employing the help of Costco to help sell its EVs to reverse a trend of lagging sales in what is probably the most unlikely partnership one could ever expect.

GM’s North America President Marissa West said to CNBC that the company is “really bullish on Costco” and said the wholesaler presented a “huge opportunity” for the company as it will collaborate to expand its U.S. EV offerings.

The vehicles will be sold through Costco’s member-only Auto Program. Although it does not sell cars directly, it connects shoppers with dealerships and can help them find the perfect car and the perfect deal. Essentially, Costco acts as a middleman for members and dealerships.

GM believes that Costco’s exclusive members-only program and its ability to give additional incentives, like $1,000 off a 2023 or 2024 electric vehicle, including the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV, will help spike its lagging EV sales

The automaker has been actively pursuing electric vehicles for the past several years. Last week, CEO Mary Barra said that the company would need decades to fully transition, but it still plans to sell only EVs by 2035.

Costco might be able to help, too. Over the past five years, it has sold an average of 500,000 vehicles through the Auto Program annually. Its general manager overseeing partnerships for the Auto Program, Jay Maxwell, also said the collaboration with GM should benefit the automaker because the program has proven to be a “great way for the automakers to market and get their EVs in front of people that are interested.”

GM hopes that the partnership will help it gain more momentum in the U.S. EV sector, where it has numerous offerings, from affordable models like the Chevy Bolt to ultra-luxury cars like the Cadillac CELESTIQ, which is priced at $340,000.

