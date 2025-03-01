Polestar gets a $450M boost as it delays Q4 earnings

By

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar says it has gained a $450 million financial commitment, alongside announcing a delay to its fourth-quarter earnings call.

On Friday, Geely-owned automaker Polestar announced plans to delay its Q4 earnings call and 2024 fiscal year details to next month (via Reuters). The news comes after Polestar had previously announced plans to delay Q4 results in March, after gaining over $800 million in year-long loans which it plans to use to pay off old debts.

Polestar has yet to disclose how it plans to use the new funding, though it’s expected to be detailed in the upcoming earnings call, for which a date has yet to be determined.

It also comes after Polestar saw a 14 percent decline in deliveries in the third quarter, amounting to 44,851 units total and seeing a 15-percent global sale decrease over all of 2024. Additionally,

READ MORE ON POLESTAR: Polestar wants to poach Tesla customers with this trade-in promo

In August, Polestar appointed Michael Lohscheller as the new CEO along with announcing the departure of former head executive Thomas Ingenlath, as detailed in a press release. Economic trouble also brought former head stakeholder Volvo to sell remaining shares of Polestar to fellow owner and Chinese automaker Geely last year, despite plans to launch its vehicles in as many as seven new world markets in 2025.

Polestar also joined the fold of EV brands to gain access to Superchargers in recent months, as Tesla aims to continue offering broad access to the charging stations to the rest of the industry. Throughout much of 2024, automakers slowly and incresingly adopted Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) hardware, the company’s proprietary charging port, in exchange for deals that would open Superchargers to non-Tesla EV brands.

Thus far, Polestar joins Ford, General Motors (GM), Lucid Motors, Mercedes, Nissan, Rivian, and Volvo EVs in gaining access to the Supercharger network, as detailed on Tesla’s website.

Polestar gets a $450M boost as it delays Q4 earnings