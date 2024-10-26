By

A federal appeals court this week sided with Elon Musk, ruling that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) overstepped its authority when requiring the Tesla CEO to delete a 2018 tweet regarding unionization and the potential for workers to lose their stock options.

On Friday, the fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that Musk’s 2018 tweet is constitutionally protected speech, noting that the CEO will not be required to be deleted, as detailed in a report from Bloomberg. The appeals court ruling follows an order from a three-judge panel in the circuit court last year, originally ruling that Musk has to delete the tweet.

“We hold that Musk’s tweets are constitutionally protected speech and do not fall into the categories of unprotected communication like obscenity and perjury,” the court ruled.

“Deleting the speech of private citizens on topics of public concern is not a remedy traditionally countenanced by American law,” the court added.

In the original tweet, Musk writes that there is “nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union,” noting that they could as soon as the following day if they wanted to. “But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing,” the CEO adds in the tweet.

You can see the full tweet in question below.

Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018

Although the court did rule that the tweet does not have to be deleted, the court did not respond as to whether Musk illegally threatened Tesla workers in the tweet, as was initially claimed by the NLRB.

Many of the judges on the board dissented the ruling, claiming that it “says zip about whether the NLRB is entitled to enforcement of seven uncontested Tesla labor violations,” and ignoring “whether Musk’s tweet was an unfair labor practice.”

The decision also calls into question the extent to which the NLRB and other federal agencies can challenge employer speech.

Musk has expressed multiple similar sentiments in the past, especially highlighting the multiple corruption scandals faced by the United Automotive Workers (UAW) in the past several years. In a follow-up to the original tweet, Musk also notes that the “UAW did nada for job security in last recession,” adding that the union “dropped Fremont like a hot potato to protect their core base in Detroit.”

In 2022, Musk encouraged the UAW to hold a unionization vote at its Fremont factory, though the union hasn’t yet held a vote at the companies’ factories.

“I’d like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience,” Musk wrote. “Tesla will do nothing to stop them.”

Last November, the UAW officially launched a union drive at Tesla and 12 other automakers, following a historic, six-week strike against the Big Three, Ford, General Motors (GM), and Dodge-Chrysler parent company Stellantis that garnered record pay increases. During the same month, the same appeals court also ruled that Tesla could legally ban union shirts on the production line.

