By

Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google parent company Alphabet, has raised a new round of funding to help support its efforts in expanding the Waymo One ride-hailing service.

On Friday, Waymo announced in a press release that it closed on an oversubscribed investment round of $5.6 billion, as led by Alphabet. The company gained additional investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, Perry Creek, Silver Lake, Tiger Global, and T. Rowe Price.

“Customers love Waymo. The company has built the safest product in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem as well as the best,” Tiger Global Founder Chase Coleman said. “Their proven experience fostering rider loyalty, securing key partnerships, and collaborating with automotive industry leaders demonstrates their ability to balance ambitious goals with responsible execution, positioning them as the enduring leader in the space.”

Waymo says the funding round will support efforts in expanding Waymo One services in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, as well as in its Uber partnership program in Austin and Atlanta.

“While AI is only just beginning to capture the public imagination, Waymo has been working to bring its endless possibilities to the world of physical transportation for years,” notes Egon Durban, Silver Lake’s co-CEO. “The Waymo Driver leads in earning trust by safely actualizing the value and potential of AI through cutting-edge research, practical solutions, and a vastly expanding scope and scale of real world experience.”

Throughout this year, Waymo has been expanding operations in California and elsewhere, and it has launched self-driving freeway trips around both Phoenix and San Francisco. The company also notes that it is now providing 100,000 paid self-driving rides per week, representing a tenfold increase from its levels last year.

Waymo also says it continues to test its sixth-generation Driver, a self-driving platform launched in August based on a Geely Zeekr electric SUV. Earlier this year, the company was approved for multiple expansions in California, including those to Los Angeles and additional areas of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Despite the approvals, Waymo has also faced some opposition from a handful of municipalities in California, and new policies could give individual communities more power to choose where the service can and can’t operate.

Meanwhile, the funding round also comes after Tesla unveiled its autonomous, two-seater Cybercab with no steering wheel or accelerator pedal, in addition to the larger Robovan, an autonomous bus, both based on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite. The company already has many drivers testing the camera-based software en masse, though it has yet to launch a paid service for driverless ride-hailing.

Many in the Tesla community believe that the company’s FSD software will make it easier to scale driverless ride-hailing services, given that it utilizes a neural network that’s trained by real-time human driving behavior—rather than operating on individual vehicle commands in geo-mapped areas.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Waymo closes on latest funding round of $5.6 billion