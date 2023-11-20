Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announces resignation from robotaxi company

By

In an announcement on Sunday, Cruise revealed that its CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt would be leaving the company. Vogt confirmed the news in a series of posts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

With Vogt’s departure, Cruise will now be led by Mo Elshenawy, who previously worked as the company’s executive vice president of engineering. Elshenawy would now be serving as Cruise’s president and chief technology officer (CTO).

Vogt, for his part, did not provide the details behind his resignation from the driverless robotaxi unit, though he noted that he plans to “to spend time with my family and explore some new ideas.” He also adopted an optimistic tone in his posts, stating that the workers of Cruise are brilliant, and that the company was only getting started.

Today I resigned from my position as CEO of Cruise. (1/5) — Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) November 20, 2023

Following is Vogt’s announcement.

“Today, I resigned from my position as CEO of Cruise. The last 10 years have been amazing, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped Cruise along the way. The startup I launched in my garage has given over 250,000 driverless rides across several cities, with each ride inspiring people with a small taste of the future.

“Cruise is still just getting started, and I believe it has a great future ahead. The folks at Cruise are brilliant, driven, and resilient. They’re executing on a solid, multi-year roadmap and an exciting product vision. I’m thrilled to see what Cruise has in store next!

“To my former colleagues at Cruise and GM – you’ve got this! Regardless of what originally brought you to work on AVs, remember why this work matters. The status quo on our roads sucks, but together we’ve proven there is something far better around the corner. As for what’s next for me, I plan to spend time with my family and explore some new ideas. Thanks for the great ride!” Vogt wrote.

Vogt’s departure from Cruise comes at a rather challenging time for the robotaxi provider. The company recently recalled almost 1,000 of its robotaxis, and it also lost its permit to operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has also set its sights on Cruise, alleging that the company had misrepresented and omitted information relating to an incident when a robotaxi ran over and dragged a pedestrian who was previously hit by a human-driven car.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announces resignation from robotaxi company