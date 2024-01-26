Cruise robotaxi pedestrian accident review concludes with strange findings

By

An independent review of Cruise’s high-profile pedestrian accident last October has presented some interesting conclusions. It points to the idea that Cruise’s efforts to send a video of the accident to regulators were hampered by bad internet. The findings were outlined in a report from the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan law firm, which was hired by Cruise.

Back in October, Cruise caught headlines after one of its autonomous robotaxis was involved in an accident. The incident involved a woman, who was initially struck by a human-driven vehicle and then thrown into the path of a Cruise robotaxi. The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD), which responded to the accident, stated that emergency personnel used the Jaws of Life to lift the robotaxi that pinned the woman down. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

California DMV officials later alleged that Cruise “misrepresented” and “omitted” critical information about the incident. Specifically, Cruise’s initial videos reportedly did not include the fact that the robotaxi actually traveled another 20 feet at a speed of 7 mph after running over the pedestrian. While the maneuver was a way for the vehicle to pull over safely, it did result in the woman being dragged further after the robotaxi hit her.

As per the report from the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan law firm, the evidence does suggest that Cruise played or attempted to play the full video of the accident, including the pedestrian being dragged 20 feet, during its briefing with regulators and other government officials. However, factors like internet connectivity issues prevented the company from sharing the full footage.

“Cruise leadership and those who communicated with regulators acknowledge that they did not affirmatively explain the pullover maneuver and pedestrian dragging in their initial meetings with regulators and government officials following the accident. Many meeting participants, however, have said they played the full, 45-second, 9-pane video of the Accident that showed the pullover maneuver and pedestrian being dragged (the “Full Video”).

“But they concede that in all of the initial meetings on October 3 except one, the video transmissions were hampered by internet connectivity issues that prevented or may have prevented regulators from seeing the entire Accident fully and clearly,” the report read.

The full report of the incident from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan law firm can be viewed below.

Cruise Pedestrian Accident Quinn Emanuel Report by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

