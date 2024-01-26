Tesla donates $600,000 to Del Valle International School District

By

Tesla donated $600,000 to P-TECH Manufacturing Studio in the new Del Valle International School District’s (DVISD) Early College High School and P-TECH facility.

Tesla’s donation will help DVISD purchase equipment for the Gigafactory Texas P-Tech Manufacturing Studio, currently under construction. The Studio is located beside the Del Valle High School and is expected to open by the fall semester in August 2024.

The P-TECH manufacturing program is a four-year program preparing students for careers in robotics and automation.

“…The Tesla team is proud to help provide manufacturing and automotive training equipment, enabling DVISD students to expand their career path opportunities. Already 144 DVISD students have been hired into full-time Tesla jobs through the Manufacturing Development program,” commented Rohan Patel about the donation. Patel is Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development.

Tesla has worked closely with Del Valle ISD since building Giga Texas and moving its headquarters to Austin. Tesla’s partnership with Del Valle ISD helps the company keep its promise to bring thousands of middle-skilled work to Texas.

In 2021, Tesla and Del Valle ISD developed a student training program for high schoolers interested in working at Giga Texas. Tesla employees have also visited Del Valle ISD high schools to help prepare students for their careers. For instance, in 2022, a few Tesla employees held a resumé-building session.

