DOE publishes list of EVs eligible for new tax credit

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data (DOE) published a list of electric vehicles that are immediately available for the new $7,500 EV tax credit.
The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law yesterday and for electric vehicles, it changed a few things. Under the new law, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Although Tesla and General Motors manufacture their EVs in the North American continent, they are excluded from the $7,500 EV credit.
The list includes both 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles that are assembled in North America but it can be confusing since Tesla and GM are excluded from the $7,500 EV credits this year but qualify next year. Tesla and GM were disqualified since both companies have sold over 200,000 EVs. Under the new law, the manufacturer’s sales cap is lifted.
To make things easier to digest, the following lists show the EVs that qualify for this year and next year.
These 2022 and 2023 Model-year vehicles are immediately eligible:
2022
Audi Q5
BMW 3-series Plug-In
BMW X5
Chrysler Pacifica PHEV
Ford Escape PHEV
Ford F Series
Ford Mustang MACH E
Ford Transit Van
Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV
Jeep Wrangler PHEV
Lincoln Aviator PHEV
Lincoln Corsair Plug-in
Lucid Air
Nissan Leaf
Rivian EDV
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1T
Volvo S60
2023
BMW 3-series Plug-In
Mercedes EQS
Nissan Leaf
These 2022 and 2023 model vehicles will be eligible starting January 1, 2023:
2022
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Chevrolet Bolt EV
GMC Hummer Pickup
GMC Hummer SUV
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model S
Tesla Model X
Tesla Model Y
2023
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cadillac Lyriq
The DOE noted that as manufacturers continue to submit applicable vehicle identification information to relevant government agencies, the list will be updated when the information is available.
