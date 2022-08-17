DOE publishes list of EVs eligible for new tax credit

By

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data (DOE) published a list of electric vehicles that are immediately available for the new $7,500 EV tax credit.

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law yesterday and for electric vehicles, it changed a few things. Under the new law, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Although Tesla and General Motors manufacture their EVs in the North American continent, they are excluded from the $7,500 EV credit.

The list includes both 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles that are assembled in North America but it can be confusing since Tesla and GM are excluded from the $7,500 EV credits this year but qualify next year. Tesla and GM were disqualified since both companies have sold over 200,000 EVs. Under the new law, the manufacturer’s sales cap is lifted.

To make things easier to digest, the following lists show the EVs that qualify for this year and next year.

These 2022 and 2023 Model-year vehicles are immediately eligible:

2022

Audi Q5

BMW 3-series Plug-In

BMW X5

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

Ford Escape PHEV

Ford F Series

Ford Mustang MACH E

Ford Transit Van

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV

Jeep Wrangler PHEV

Lincoln Aviator PHEV

Lincoln Corsair Plug-in

Lucid Air

Nissan Leaf

Rivian EDV

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1T

Volvo S60

2023

BMW 3-series Plug-In

Mercedes EQS

Nissan Leaf

These 2022 and 2023 model vehicles will be eligible starting January 1, 2023:

2022

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Bolt EV

GMC Hummer Pickup

GMC Hummer SUV

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model Y

2023

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Cadillac Lyriq

The DOE noted that as manufacturers continue to submit applicable vehicle identification information to relevant government agencies, the list will be updated when the information is available.

Your feedback is important. If you have any comments, concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @JohnnaCrider1

DOE publishes list of EVs eligible for new tax credit