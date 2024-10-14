By

Recently inaugurated, President Claudia Sheinbaum shared the Government’s plans to develop Mexico’s supply chain to encourage local electric vehicle (EV) production and reduce its reliance on imports.

“We are going to generate supply chains so that everything that is in the electric car is manufactured in the country and we import as little as possible…

“There are companies in Mexico that have been making electric motors for a long time, so the idea is to bring them together with Mexican researchers so that they can assemble this electric vehicle,” said President Sheinbaum during her daily press briefing.

President Sheinbaum also shared that Mexico has prototypes of a domestically manufactured compact EV. She hinted that Mexico’s compact EV could rival those made in India and China but did not go into detail. According to the President, Mexico’s compact EV is easier to make than a Tesla and resembles small alternatives to motorcycles released in India and China.

She added that Mexico’s locally-made compact EV would make roads safer and help develop the country’s copper and lithium industries. According to Bloomberg, former President Andres Manual Lopes Obrador paved the way for Mexico’s growth in the EV materials industry. He declared lithium to be the nation’s property. However, Mexico’s lithium reserves are embedded in clay, making it difficult to process and develop as a resource. The Government is working on technology capable of extracting lithium at an affordable cost.

