Donald Trump announces Elon Musk’s official White House role

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s official role in the White House.

Trump made the announcement on X, the social media platform Musk bought over two years ago.

President-elect Trump said:

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies — Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement.”

Musk also commented on his appointment within the announcement:

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!”

Trump and Musk has discussed a potential role for the CEO in the past, but it seemed unlikely with Musk’s numerous projects. Trump said Musk “wants to be involved” but had too much on his plate.

However, the tune changed as the election neared.

By September, Musk had already been suggested to lead a Government Efficiency Commission, which seems to run somewhat parallel to the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, perhaps paying tribute to the cryptocurrency Tesla accepts.

Musk and Ramaswamy, who was at one time a candidate in the race for the Republicans, will have their work conclude no later than July 4, 2026, the statement from President-elect Trump says.

DOGE will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget “to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

It will be interesting to see if the stock responds in a positive way. Musk will be taking on additional responsibilities in an already busy schedule.

