Electrify America offers Ford F-150 Lighting buyers free charging

Electrify America announced last week that they would be offering Ford F-150 Lightning buyers a free 250 kWh of fast charging.

Electrify America has a history of working with manufacturers to offer free charging to EV buyers. Last week, they announced they would extend that offer to new Ford F-150 Lightning buyers. The offer will allow customers three “fill-ups” of charging equivalent to 250 kWh, or the company claims 575 miles of range.

Much like Electrify America’s deal with Ford for the Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning customers will be given access to free charging after their initial purchase of the vehicle.

Ford customers are sadly not getting the same deal given to other manufacturers. Most recently, Genesis GV60 customers have been given the best deal thus far: three years of complimentary 30-minute fast charging sessions. BMW and Polestar customers have been given two years of complimentary 30-minute fast charging within the past two years. Kia EV6 customers will receive 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging.

It’s unclear how long deals like this will last for new EV buyers as EVs, and their charging infrastructure, become widespread. But for now, while there is no data available for the efficacy of this sales strategy, it may be a powerful tool for winning over new ICE vehicle converts. The offer is an introduction to one of the nation’s largest charging networks that will undoubtedly grow ever larger in the coming years.

In the meantime, as long as Electrify America keeps up its current strategy, there is no reason to believe that deals like this will disappear from newer offerings. However, it is curious that Electrify America has notably not offered these same incentives for Volkswagen, General Motors, or many other manufacturers.

