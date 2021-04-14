The Boring Company’s initial fare prices for the greater Vegas Loop are released

The Boring Company has released the fare prices for the Vegas Loop, and they are quite reasonable. With enough optimization, it appears that Elon Musk’s tunneling startup may indeed have a shot at disrupting and revolutionizing the public transportation sector.

The recently finished Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is only one part of a more expansive Vegas Loop being planned for Sin City. While the LVCC Loop is only designed to take passengers from one end of the Las Vegas Convention Center to the other, the Vegas Loop is designed to function more like a conventional public transport system, ferrying passengers to multiple destinations around the city.

The planned Vegas Loop system. (Credit: The Boring Company)

The Boring Company has posted its initial estimated fares per vehicle for the upcoming Vegas Loop. According to the tunneling startup’s official website, trips from McCarran Airport to the LVCC, which cover a distance of 4.9 miles, would take about 5 minutes and cost $10 per vehicle. A trip from Allegiant Stadium to the Convention Center would cost $6 per vehicle, and a trip from downtown Las Vegas to the LVCC could cost $5 per car.

As remarked by members of the r/BoringCompany subreddit, the tunneling startup’s initial Vegas Loop prices are more affordable than ride-hailing services such as Lyft. As of April 13, Lyft charges about $14.19 for the McCarran to LVCC, $10.84 for the Allegiant Stadium to LVCC, and $10.91 for the downtown Las Vegas to LVCC route. It should also be noted that trips in the Vegas Loop would likely be much faster due to the vehicles traveling underground.

The Vegas Loop’s initial fares. (Credit: The Boring Company)

For now, the Loop system uses Teslas like Model 3s to ferry passengers from one point to another. But in a recent interview with local media, Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hinted that plans are underway to eventually upgrade the LVCC Loop to vehicles capable of transporting 16 passengers at a time. With such vehicles in place, the Vegas Loop would likely be able to accommodate passengers at capacities closer to conventional mass transport solutions.

The Loop’s potential does not only lie in its fast travel times and reasonable fares. It is also one of the most affordable in the market. During the bidding period for the Convention Center transport project, the LVCC Loop proved the most affordable, requiring only $52.5 million to complete. This made it far cheaper than another shortlisted project, an aboveground transit system from Austria-based Doppelmayr Garaventa Group that was estimated to cost $215 million to complete.

