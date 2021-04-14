Elon Musk shares update on Tesla’s in-house collision repair and insurance efforts

Elon Musk recently stated that Tesla is building up its collision repair capabilities. He added that Tesla Insurance would ensure that collision repairs would make the experience smoother for customers.

“Tesla is building up collision repair capability to help address the grief that you went through, but usually insurance companies make you go [to] their ‘approved’ collision repair partners. Tesla Insurance will make it smooth sailing,” Musk replied to Everyday Astronaut.

After Tesla Model 3 owner and SpaceX enthusiast Everyday Astronaut received his car from a Tesla certified body shop, he noticed that the driver’s side mirror wasn’t working, and a loud whistling noise came out of his windshield. A Tesla Mobile Service technician fixed the side mirror and windshield in minutes.

In 2018, Musk announced that Tesla was bringing collision repairs in-house. He noted that outside firms were taking too long on repairs, and it was “driving Tesla owners (and us) crazy.” Musk shared that Tesla was aiming to complete repairs within the same day or in under an hour.

Having Tesla Insurance coordinate with the company’s in-house collision repair facilities would make the repair process more streamlined and convenient for EV owners. This could be a notable advantage for Tesla owners, as having a vehicle repaired after a collision is arguably one of the most stressful times in car ownership. A streamlined process between Tesla Insurance and the company’s in-house collision repair could be a game-changer.

Tesla has taken steps to expand its insurance program since Elon Musk and Zachary Kirkhorn expressed the company’s intentions for expansion during the Q2 2020 earnings call. Tesla Insurance has expanded to Texas, Illinois, and Washington in the United States. The company has also set the board to launch Tesla Insurance in other countries, like Israel, China, and some nations in Europe.

