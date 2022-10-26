Elon Musk brings a sink to Twitter headquarters. They let him in.

By

Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink. In June, the soon-to-be Chief Twit said that he was dressing up as a sink for Halloween and that they would have no choice but to let him in. It was a nod to one of many dad jokes that Elon is known for sharing from time to time.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Elon Musk is expected to take ownership of Twitter by Friday; ahead of this, he’s updated his bio on Twitter to Chief Twit. He also changed his location to “Twitter HQ.” He’s expected to finalize the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion tomorrow, October 28.

It’s been a bit of a saga, but the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will soon also be the CEO of Twitter for now. In May, sources confirmed that Elon Musk will serve as temporary Twitter CEO for “a few months” after the deal was completed.

Not everyone at Twitter is looking forward to the change in leadership. Several employees drafted an open letter with a few demands for the new Chief Twit. The letter also criticized the reports of laying off 75% of the staff.

I’m a big fan of citizen journalism! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Elon Musk also took the time to share his love for citizen journalism.

“A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism–people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias,” he said today on Twitter.

When asked by journalist Allison Rodriquez whether or not he considered local news citizen journalism, Elon Musk replied, “Definitely closer to citizen journalism-local news orgs are underappreciated & should get way more prominence on Twitter.”

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Elon Musk brings a sink to Twitter headquarters. They let him in.