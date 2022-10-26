Twitter employees have demands for Elon Musk

By

Employees at Twitter have drafted an open letter with their demands for Elon Musk, who is buying the social media platform on Friday. In the drafted letter reviewed by Time Magazine, employees have a list of demands for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Along with the demands, the employees wanted to express their thoughts about the plans to let go of 75% of the staff. The letter called these plans “reckless” and said that it’s “a transparent act of worker intimidation.”

According to the open letter, the employees who signed it told Elon Musk that they would not be intimidated and that both Twitter and Elon Musk needs to “cease these negligent layoff threats.”

In the open letter, the employees list what they “demand of the current and future leadership.” Twitter employees listed the four demands and what the demands mean to them.

“Respect: We demand leadership to respect the platform and the workers who maintain it by committing to preserving the current headcount.”

“Safety: We demand that leadership does not discriminate against workers on the basis of their race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, or political beliefs. We also demand safety for workers on visas, who will be forced to leave the country they work in if they are laid off.”

“Protection: We demand Elon Musk explicitly commit to preserve our benefits, those both listed in the merger agreement and not (e.g. remote work). We demand leadership to establish and ensure fair severance policies for all workers before and after any change in ownership.”

“Dignity: We demand transparent, prompt and thoughtful communication around our working conditions. We demand to be treated with dignity, and to not be treated as mere pawns in a game played by billionaires.”

The same, it seems, doesn’t apply to the employees themselves. During Elon Musk’s opening of his Saturday Night Live feature, he told the world that he has Asperger’s, which is a form of Autism.

In May, a senior Twitter executive was recorded mocking Elon Musk for having Asperger’s. “He has Asperger’s, so he’s special — you’re special needs. You’re literally special needs,” said the executive who was identified as Twitter’s lead client partner, Alex Martinez.

