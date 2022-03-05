Elon Musk says ‘extraordinary times’ call for U.S. need to increase oil and gas production

By

Elon Musk said the United States needs to increase oil and gas output immediately to decrease dependence on Russian supply. Despite the negative effect the move would have on Tesla, Musk says sustainable energy “cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, many industries have either halted or suspended operations that would benefit Vladimir Putin and his country’s economy. However, President Biden and the White House have received criticism for not focusing on American energy output as a response to the invasion. A report from Fox News says that the United States is buying 650,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia, effectively funding Russia and Putin as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

The United States Energy Information Administration says Russia is the third-largest producer of oil globally, trailing only the U.S. and China. Russia has 11 percent of the global market share, the agency said.

As a result of the U.S. continuing to be dependent on Russian oil, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says domestic oil and gas production must be increased. “Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” Musk said.

Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Despite the negative effect the increase would have on Tesla, Musk’s automotive and energy company, the CEO was realistic about short-term needs for the United States. “Obviously this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports.”

Musk’s Tweet garnered massive amounts of attention, including a response from Lauren Boebert, a Republican Congresswoman, who suggested the U.S. strategy to continue buying oil from Russia has effectively funded the war.

America is funding Russia’s war by buying Russian oil and gas rather than producing our own. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 5, 2022

Musk has continuously spoken out in support of Ukraine. Earlier this week, Musk sent SpaceX Starlink internet satellites to Ukraine, a delivery confirmed by Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

