Tesla free Supercharging extended to areas affected by Ukraine invasion

Select Tesla Superchargers in parts of Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary will be free of use as part of the EV maker’s efforts to help people currently being affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The program will start this Monday, and will be applicable for both Tesla and Non-Tesla vehicles.

“Charge for free in parts of Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. Beginning Monday, we are temporarily enabling free Supercharging for both Tesla and Non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine. Starting with: Trzebownisko, Poland, Košice, Slovakia, (as well as Miskolc and Debrecen in) Hungary. We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location,” Tesla wrote its message.

The Superchargers mentioned by the company are quite close to Ukraine. The Košice Supercharger, for example, is located east of the Ukraine border. Miskolc and Debrecen are located southeast of Ukraine in Hungary.

Considering that Tesla’s message specifically mentioned that the free Supercharging offer is starting with four sites near Ukraine, there seems to be a fair chance that the company would expand the program to some of its other rapid charging locations in the area. The fact that the free Supercharging offer is being offered to Non-Tesla owners should help electric car owners in general as well.

Just a few weeks ago, Tesla launched its open Supercharger program in the Netherlands, allowing Non-Tesla owners to charge their vehicles for a fee. The open Supercharger initiative has so far been launched in several European locations, such as France, The Netherlands, and Norway. Non-Tesla drivers would only need to download the Tesla app to allow their vehicles to charge at select Supercharger stations.

Tesla’s free Supercharging offer for those affected by the Ukraine invasion stands as yet another effort of an Elon Musk-led company to aid in the ongoing crisis. Just this past weekend, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink, is now live in Ukraine, and more kits are being shipped to the country. Musk’s announcement came as a response to a request from Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who directly asked the CEO on Twitter if he could provide Starlink service to Ukraine.

Tesla free Supercharging extended to areas affected by Ukraine invasion