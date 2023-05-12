Elon Musk confirms new Twitter CEO: “She will be starting in ~6 weeks”

By

Elon Musk has confirmed that he has hired a new chief executive for Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO did not provide many details about his pick, though Musk noted that “she will be starting in ~6 weeks.”

Following his departure from Twitter’s CEO post, Musk would be serving as the social media company’s executive chair and CTO. Musk noted that he would be overseeing “product, software, and sysops” after his transition.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk wrote in a post.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

If Musk’s comments prove accurate, it would herald yet another era for Twitter. Considering Musk’s leadership style, a new Twitter CEO suggests that the social media company is probably indeed on a path toward stability. Musk, after all, rarely steps back when his companies are in the midst of steep challenges.

Such behavior was particularly evident during the Tesla Model 3’s “production hell” period. At the time, things were so challenging at Tesla that Musk ended up sleeping in the Fremont Factory so that he could address issues as they arose. Musk’s efforts, regardless of their taxing nature, helped the Model 3 become a worldwide success.

Musk’s upcoming departure as Twitter’s chief executive was not a surprise. Back in December, Musk ran a poll on Twitter asking users of the social media company if he should step down as CEO. The poll ended with 17,502,391 votes being cast, 57.5% of which voted “Yes” to the idea.

Musk didn’t immediately step down, however, with the CEO even joking that Floki, his Shiba Inu, has already taken over as Twitter’s CEO. Regardless of the jokes and typical online trolling, however, Musk’s recent announcement suggests that the search for Twitter’s new CEO was indeed happening behind the scenes over the past months.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Elon Musk confirms new Twitter CEO: “She will be starting in ~6 weeks”