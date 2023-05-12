Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.1 rolling out to customers

By

Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.1 is rolling out to customers right in time to test it over the weekend. Only a few Tesla FSD Beta testers have reported downloading update version 11.4.1. Tesla will likely roll out the update to more Beta testers over the next few days.

FSD Beta V11.4.1’s release notes were rolled out yesterday before customers downloaded them. The update introduces a few major architectural improvements that Beta testers might find interesting.

Elon Musk noted that FSD Beta version 11.4.1 is closer to v.12. However, Tesla is reserving the ‘V. 12’ name for a more significant FSD Beta update.

“As mentioned earlier, V11.4.1 has major architectural improvements it’s actually much more than a point release. Should arguably be v12.0, but that reserved for when FSD is fully AI from video in to control out,” Musk commented.

In its Q1 Update Letter, Tesla wrote that FSD Beta has driven over 150 million miles, an unprecedented achievement in the autonomous driving industry. Tesla believes in an AI-based approach to autonomy.

The miles FSD Beta testers have traveled are essential for Tesla to reach V.12. According to the EV automaker, scalable autonomy needs a mass collection of diverse data sets.

Tesla has been cutting its prices lately, concerning some analysts. The automaker reported a GAAP gross margin of nearly 20% during its Q1 2023 earning call. Despite analysts’ thoughts, however, Tesla stood by its decision to cut prices and reduce its gross margin. The EV maker is confident that it can harvest margins in the future through autonomy.

“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin. However, we expect our vehicles, over time, will be able to generate significant profit through autonomy,” said Elon Musk.

