It appears that Elon Musk will be stepping down from his post as Twitter’s CEO. This is, at least, according to the results of a poll Musk posted on Twitter about his tenure as the chief executive of the social media company.

To state that Musk’s run as Twitter’s CEO has been controversial is an understatement. Since he entered Twitter’s headquarters carrying a sink back in October, Musk has implemented a number of drastic changes to the social media company. Much of these changes, such as the cutting of Twitter’s workforce, have caught the ire of many.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Amidst Musk’s focus on Twitter, his more vocal political statements on the platform, as well as the string of controversies that followed his every move, even TSLA bulls have called on the CEO to take a step back from Twitter. These sentiments became especially notable as Musk sold some of his TSLA holdings as part of his efforts to keep Twitter running and on a path to potential profitability.

Following his trip to the World Cup 2022 finals, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking users if he should step down as the head of Twitter. Musk noted that he would “abide by the results of this poll.” The poll caught the interest of many, with 17,502,391 votes being cast by the platform’s users. Among this number, 57.5% voted “Yes” while 42.5% voted “No.” If Musk does follow through with his pledge, then he will indeed be stepping down as Twitter CEO.

Fun suggestion @elonmusk:

Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world.



Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022

Musk’s poll has triggered discussions about who would be replacing him as the head of Twitter. So far, arguably the most notable applicant for the position is MIT Research Scientist and prolific podcast host Lex Fridman, who noted that he would go “all in” on Twitter with “no salary.” Fridman noted that he would “focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world.”

Yes. We'll turn it around. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022

The Tesla CEO responded to Fridman’s suggestion, telling the MIT Research Scientist that he would be up for a challenge. “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?” Musk wrote. Fridman was optimistic in his reply to Musk, posting “Yes. We’ll turn it around.”

