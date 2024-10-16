Elon Musk confirms Tesla Semi will see worldwide release

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Semi will be sold worldwide. This should allow the Tesla Semi to make a difference in the emissions of the transportation sector in markets across the globe.

Musk’s update came as a response to a video posted by the official Tesla Manufacturing account, which featured the Gigafactory Berlin team checking out the Semi. As per Tesla Semi program Senior Manager Dan Priestley in the video, the Giga Berlin team was very interested in the Semi.

“I got a lot of really great questions. The team is super engaged, and I was really impressed with the overall eagerness and how much people want to see this on the road. It’s clear that there’s a huge amount of potential for the product from the market, but also an equal amount of enthusiasm here at Giga Berlin for the Semi,” Priestley noted.

Tesla Semi will be available worldwide https://t.co/qo9504baST — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2024

In his response on X, CEO Elon Musk noted the “Tesla Semi will be available worldwide.” This bodes well for the all-electric Class 8 truck, as the vehicle actually has a lot of potential to make the world’s roads safer due to its tech and features and cleaner due to its all-electric nature.

As highlighted by Elon Musk during the Semi’s first delivery event, conventional semi trucks comprise only about 1% of the vehicles on the road, but they account for 20% of the emissions. If the Tesla Semi proves successful, a positive change to the transportation sector’s emissions could be feasible.

While the Tesla Semi is only in limited production today, the vehicle is still receiving very positive reviews from its first customers. These include PepsiCo, which currently has 86 Tesla Semi units in its fleet. As per PepsiCo Electrification Program Manager Dejan Antunović during the 2024 IAA Transportation expo in Hannover, Germany, 15 Semis are operating from the company’s Modesto depot; 21 Semis are operating from the Sacramento depot; and 50 Semis are operating from the company’s Fresno depot.

