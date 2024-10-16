Hagerty’s Tesla Cybertruck ICONS episode wins Best Journalism Film award

By

Automotive motoring media firm Hagerty’s ICONS video on the Tesla Cybertruck has won “Best Journalism Film” at the 2024 International Motor Film Awards. The award was celebrated by Tesla Cybertruck Lead Engineer Wes Morrill, who shared some insights behind the ICONS episode’s creation.

Hagerty’s Cybertruck ICONS episode with host Jason Cammisa was one of the first legitimate reviews that were published about the all-electric pickup truck. Immediately after it was uploaded, electric vehicle and general automotive fans praised the episode for its entertaining and informative dive into the Cybertruck. Hagerty’s ICONS episode on the Cybertruck is still regarded as the best review of the all-electric pickup truck today.

In a post congratulating Hagerty and Cammisa, the Cybertruck Lead Engineer noted that he was quite nervous about how the veteran automotive journalist would perceive the all-electric pickup truck. The vehicle, after all, pioneers a lot of technologies that have never been released in production vehicles before. Morrill noted that Cammisa was very open-minded about the vehicle, even if he really only had two days to film the Cybertruck.

Hagerty reportedly only had two weeks to complete the ICONS episode on the all-electric pickup truck, despite typical ICONS episodes taking weeks to film and months to edit. But when the automotive YouTube channel went live with the episode, the Cybertruck Lead Engineer admitted that he was absolutely blown away, thanks to Cammisa’s capability to distill Tesla’s technical tour de force into an entertaining and informative video.

When @JasonCammisa showed up at the Tesla office one morning, @larsmoravy and I met him out front with @cybertruck where we did a quick walk around introduction. He then spent the entire day sitting in back to back tech reviews with every one of the engineering teams, getting a… https://t.co/mXpDWhVL6S — Wes (@wmorrill3) October 16, 2024

“The day of the launch, the embargo lifted and the Icons video that came out completely blew me away. I was impressed not only with the density of information but his ability to make it tangible, engaging and entertaining. I watched the video an embarrassingly large number of times. So it’s no surprise to me that Jason and his team just won ‘Best Journalism Film’ for the Tesla Cybertruck episode at the International Motor Film Awards. Congrats,” Morrill wrote.

Thanks so much, Wes. There are a lot of compliments in there – but don’t forget the ones aimed back at you boys and girls who have changed the landscape of the automotive industry by brute force. Well done! — Jason Cammisa (@JasonCammisa) October 16, 2024

Cammisa responded to the Cybertruck Lead Engineer’s post, stating that the Tesla team deserves a lot of credit for changing the “landscape of the automotive industry by brute force.” Such a take on the Cybertruck certainly feels accurate.

Here’s Hagerty’s ICONS episode on the Tesla Cybertruck.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Hagerty’s Tesla Cybertruck ICONS episode wins Best Journalism Film award