Spain’s Deputy PM misunderstands Elon Musk’s gesture during Trump’s inauguration

Credit: Elon Musk/X
Posted on

Elon Musk’s gesture during Trump’s inauguration was misunderstood by Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz.

Diaz announced her departure from X after multiple media outlets reported Musk’s gesture was similar to the Nazi salute. She also criticized Musk’s rhetoric in his speeches during Trump’s inauguration.

“I made this decision, which I know is complicated, but I will not be part of a social network based on the use of algorithms that encourage xenophobic ideas, against human rights and encourage the extreme right in the world,” Deputy PM Diza told TVE.

