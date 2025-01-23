Activists claim to project “Heil Tesla” image on Giga Berlin

By

Two political activist groups in Germany are claiming that they have projected an image of Elon Musk’s controversial salute with a projection that spells out the words “Heil Tesla” and “Boycott Tesla” on the facade of Gigafactory Berlin.

Authorities, however, initially challenged the claims of the activists.

The activists’ claims:

Social media accounts from political action groups Center for Political Beauty and Led by Donkeys posted images showing a projected image of Elon Musk’s controversial salute on the facade of Giga Berlin.

The groups also reportedly projected the words “Heil” and “Boycott” in front of the facility’s lighted Tesla logo, spelling “Heil Tesla” and “Boycott Tesla.”

In a social media post, Led by Donkeys, which previously also projected an anti-Tesla and anti-Elon Musk video on Tesla’s Amsterdam location, shared a video of its alleged Giga Berlin protest.

The video accused Musk of being a supporter of far-right beliefs, as well as his alleged support for white supremacists.

A spokesperson from the Center for Political Beauty claimed that the first pictures that were shared on social media were taken around 8 p.m. A drone was reportedly used as well.

The world’s richest man @elonmusk is promoting the far right in Europe. Don’t buy a @Tesla.

Location: Tesla Gigafactory, Berlin.

(In collaboration with @politicalbeauty) pic.twitter.com/xaacsX4Qw4 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 23, 2025

What they are saying:

While the images posted by the two political groups were eye-catching, initial comments from authorities seem to put some doubt on the groups’ alleged protest.

In a comment to German publication Tagesspiegel on Wednesday evening, the police reportedly noted that “We have not made any findings, even after consulting the security guards at the Tesla factory, this never happened. The photo is fake.”

However, on Thursday, a spokesperson from the Eastern Police Directorate stated that the alleged incident was being investigated.

“According to the legal assessment of the responsible public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt (Oder), the projection with several letterings added by as yet unknown persons and the distribution of the images on the Internet at least gives rise to the initial suspicion of the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations,” the spokesperson noted.

In response to the doubt being cast on their protest, the activists argued that Tesla knows the incident really happened.

“They know very well that this happened. Tesla has enough surveillance cameras on the factory premises to find out,” a spokesperson from the activists noted.

Tagesspiegel has reportedly obtained images of the alleged projection taken from another perspective. The publication also noted that the image showed a loudspeaker box, which the activists seemingly used to broadcast the audio of its anti-Elon Musk and anti-Tesla video.

