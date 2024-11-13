Elon Musk hints that public will be involved in D.O.G.E.’s operations

By

Elon Musk has provided some details about how the United States’ Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) would operate. Similar to social media platform X’s Community Notes, it would appear that D.O.G.E. would be tapping into the public for constant feedback.

In an announcement, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk would be co-leading the D.O.G.E. with American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. In his announcement, Trump highlighted that the D.O.G.E.’s primary directive is to drive out the massive waste that exists throughout the United States government’s $6.5 trillion annual spending.

All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency.



Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!



While the appointment of Musk and Ramaswamy as co-leaders of D.O.G.E. was welcomed by conservatives, it has incited criticisms from Democratic politicians. Musk, for his part, highlighted that the Department of Government Efficiency would be as transparent as possible. For example, D.O.G.E. would be posting all its actions online and the public would be able to respond if something important was being cut.

DOGE will soon begin crowdsourcing examples of government waste, fraud, & and abuse. Americans voted for drastic government reform & they deserve to be part of fixing it. https://t.co/iRXmgT6ZuQ — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 13, 2024

Musk also noted that the Department of Government Efficiency would be publishing a leaderboard about the most egregious use of tax dollars by the federal government. As noted by Musk, such a list would be quite entertaining, if not extremely unfortunate.

“We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining,” Musk wrote.

